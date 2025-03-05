Sign up
Previous
Photo 2543
Old Houses
I am kinda excited that the Weekly SH*T List quote challenge is now up and running. The first winning entry will be posted soon which means that I am actually able to participate now!
So here is one for the challenge...
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3798
photos
123
followers
94
following
696% complete
View this month »
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
5th March 2025 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
field
,
quote
,
abandoned
,
prairie
,
wsl-2
