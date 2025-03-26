Previous
Words of Wisdom from Dr. Seuss by farmreporter
Words of Wisdom from Dr. Seuss

This is not only wisdom from the good doctor, but a unabashed ploy to get you all to try your hand at our newest challenge - the Quote Challenge.
This challenge is your opportunity to have your photo grace the top of one of the most popular and anticipated columns found on the 365 Project - the Weekly SH*T List!!
This challenge runs weekly from Thursday to Wednesday night, MST. Not only does the winner of the previous week have their photo featured on the Weekly SH*T list, but they have the honour of short-listing the next round of entries .... which has been an easy task since we have had limited entries thus far (making it far easier to win - lol!!)
So - give it a whirl. It's a lot of fun!!
Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
