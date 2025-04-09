Sign up
Photo 2557
52 Week Challenge - Half Empty / Half Full
It's no longer tourist season so the local motel in Claresholm is only half full - but then, as a bonus it is only half empty.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Life SOOC
6th November 2025 6:31pm
Tags
motel
52wc-2025-w15
wsb-52wc-2025
