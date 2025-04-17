Lake Superior

We always take the north shore of Lake Superior when traveling to or from Ontario to Alberta. It is a gorgeous stretch of highway along the largest freshwater lake in the world. The highway itself curves and climbs high above the lake and has different challenges during each season. But we love it, and take it no matter the season!

I'm kicking myself when I see this shot ... the horizon is so terrible.

You see, I was on my knees on the edge of the cliff overlooking the bay full of ice.

There was a curve in the foreground so I lined up the trees vertical not realizing that the lake horizon was off!! Did not see that until I got home and now too late. I lose the top of the trees if I straighten it out ... grrr!



