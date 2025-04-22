Sign up
Photo 2547
Mossleigh, Alberta
And their grain elevators!
On another travel the roads of our area trip and I needed a photo.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
alberta
,
grain elevator
,
mossleigh
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
April 25th, 2025
