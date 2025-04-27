Previous
Just Another Coulee by farmreporter
Just Another Coulee

It is really hard to do landscape in my area with the flat, expansive, going on forever, prairie.
But, it is beautiful in its' own rugged way.
Wendy

It is very beautiful. I had to look up the meaning of coulee as it is not a word we use here.
April 28th, 2025  
