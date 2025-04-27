Sign up
Previous
Photo 2552
Just Another Coulee
It is really hard to do landscape in my area with the flat, expansive, going on forever, prairie.
But, it is beautiful in its' own rugged way.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
1
1
Wendy
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
fence
,
prairie
,
coulee
,
landscape-77
Suzanne
ace
It is very beautiful. I had to look up the meaning of coulee as it is not a word we use here.
April 28th, 2025
