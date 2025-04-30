Previous
Tornado Damage by farmreporter
Photo 2553

Tornado Damage

While I cannot be sure; as I did not hear of any road report on this accident even though it occurred just a mile north of home, I do believe that it was strong winds that caused this truck to flip. We did have a localized tornado warning last evening.
And again, though I cannot vouch as I did not get any news about the accident - I do believe that the driver survived since a fatality would have closed the road along as making big news,
So - just an interesting shot to go in the Scenes of the Road challenge.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact