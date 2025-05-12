Sign up
Photo 2562
Land of the Living Skies
And yes - Alberta skies (along with the skies of Saskatchewan) are truly beautiful which is a good thing since the landscape itself can be flat and monotonous.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3819
photos
123
followers
91
following
702% complete
View this month »
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
12th May 2025 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
landscape
,
skies
,
alberta
,
windmill
,
ac-constable2025
