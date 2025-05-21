Sign up
Photo 2569
More Words of Wisdom
I saw this quote on a birthday card and just knew I had to find an old car or truck to use it for.
For this week's quote challenge - of course!!
You should give it a try ... it's actually a lot of fun!!
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Wendy
@farmreporter
Life SOOC
21st May 2025 8:25pm
Public
quote
old truck
wsl-13
