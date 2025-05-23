Previous
Little Bow River by farmreporter
Little Bow River

It is fascinating to see how rivers form coulees over the eons here in Southern Alberta.
Just for perspective, those little brown specks on the right side of the river are cows.
I am standing on the bank of the coulee looking down - WAY down - at the river which has carved a deep and fairly wide valley as it snakes back and forth always searching for the easiest route to flow.
My only disappointment is that this shot was taken when the harsh sun was high in the sky - hence no shadows or depth of field. And yes - the water really was that blue!!
Wendy

