Previous
Photo 2572
Coalmine Road
We have driven by this road so many times and I had always wanted to explore it in search of one of the 58 old coalmines that once operated here.
We did not find an old coal mine - but we did see this tree growing along the road on the hill.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Wendy
@farmreporter
Photo Details
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
24th May 2025 5:04pm
Tags
tree
alberta
minimalism
coalmine road
