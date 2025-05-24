Previous
Coalmine Road by farmreporter
Photo 2572

Coalmine Road

We have driven by this road so many times and I had always wanted to explore it in search of one of the 58 old coalmines that once operated here.
We did not find an old coal mine - but we did see this tree growing along the road on the hill.
Wendy

