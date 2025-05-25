Sign up
Previous
Photo 2573
Somewhere on Range Road 231, Alberta
It was just too striking to ignore with the rows of wheat coming up against the backdrop of the alkaline lake.
And nary a tree in sight!
SOOC, by the way - except for the crop.
The colours are amazing.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3828
photos
125
followers
91
following
704% complete
View this month »
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
25th May 2025 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
prairie
,
wheat field
,
landscape-77
,
alkaline lake
Leave a Comment
