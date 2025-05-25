Previous
Somewhere on Range Road 231, Alberta by farmreporter
Somewhere on Range Road 231, Alberta

It was just too striking to ignore with the rows of wheat coming up against the backdrop of the alkaline lake.
And nary a tree in sight!
SOOC, by the way - except for the crop.
The colours are amazing.
Wendy

