Previous
Photo 2574
Angel In My Garden
For the Weekly SH*T List quote challenge which I really enjoy doing. But sometimes I wish I had more time to do a proper job of them!
And yes, this angel is actually on my deck - she was supposed to be in the garden but she fits on the corner of the deck nestled in the shrubbery so nicely that she is now there.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
Tags
statue
,
angel
,
wsl-14
