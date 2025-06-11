Sign up
Previous
Photo 2581
One for the Quote Challenge
I just knew that this sign post was shouting out to be part of the quote challenge.
It was just too much fun to pass up!
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3836
photos
121
followers
87
following
Tags
quote
,
wrong way
,
sign post
,
wsl-16
Dorothy
ace
Great one!!!
June 12th, 2025
