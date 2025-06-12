Sign up
Photo 2582
Don't Bug Me!
I was trying to get some nice texture shots of wheat for Week 24 of the 52 Week Challenge when this guy photo-bombed my shot.
Oh well, he just adds an extra layer of texture!
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
4
1
Life SOOC
29th August 2025 8:10pm
bug
wheat
texture
wsb-52wc-2025
52wc-2025-w24
