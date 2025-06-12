Previous
Don't Bug Me! by farmreporter
Photo 2582

Don't Bug Me!

I was trying to get some nice texture shots of wheat for Week 24 of the 52 Week Challenge when this guy photo-bombed my shot.
Oh well, he just adds an extra layer of texture!
