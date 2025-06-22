Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2582
Meadow Creek School District School House (1906-1957)
This old gem is hidden on a back-road a long way from any major (or even minor) town.
But she is being well looked after with a brand new tin roof and the grass well mown around her.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3838
photos
120
followers
86
following
707% complete
View this month »
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
22nd June 2025 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
abandoned
JackieR
ace
How old is it??? Looks really quaint
July 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close