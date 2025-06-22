Previous
Meadow Creek School District School House (1906-1957) by farmreporter
Photo 2582

Meadow Creek School District School House (1906-1957)

This old gem is hidden on a back-road a long way from any major (or even minor) town.
But she is being well looked after with a brand new tin roof and the grass well mown around her.
JackieR ace
How old is it??? Looks really quaint
July 6th, 2025  
