Photo 2584
Summer Days
An old red barn surrounded by a field of early blooming canola.
What can I say?
It was a perfect summer day with fluffy clouds in a bright blue sky and the brilliant yellow to contrast it.
I know I am waay behind in posting - so sorry!!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!
Tags
yellow
,
canola
