Abandoned Alberta by farmreporter
Abandoned Alberta

Hubby and I took a quick trip to visit friends in south eastern Saskatchewan. I turned the trip into a grain elevator photo tour which took us to many small and dying prairie towns.
This is a scene from Ogema, Alberta.
