Previous
Photo 2587
Disappearing
You may have seen this photo a couple of days ago but I decided to give it a sombre vibe for the quote challenge.
Besides, it is sad that rural Canada is disappearing.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
17th July 2025 12:53pm
Tags
abandoned
,
loneliness
,
wsl-22
