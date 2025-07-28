Previous
Trip to Waterton National Park by farmreporter
Photo 2594

Trip to Waterton National Park

We headed up to Cameron Lake to try out kayaking on the lake.
Lots of fun until the thunder rumbled!
Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
