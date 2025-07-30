Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2588
Hang in There!!
There are all kinds of weird, wacky and wonderful things hanging on fence posts here in Alberta. I have seen hats, boots, pails, and these hobby horses ... miles of them!!
And, I just knew that this fellow falling off the fence would make a grand addition to the Weekly SH*T List quote challenge!
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3843
photos
120
followers
86
following
709% complete
View this month »
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
30th July 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
quote
,
leader
,
hobby horse
,
hang in there
,
wsl-24
Janice
ace
Great find!
August 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close