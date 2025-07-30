Previous
Hang in There!! by farmreporter
Photo 2588

Hang in There!!

There are all kinds of weird, wacky and wonderful things hanging on fence posts here in Alberta. I have seen hats, boots, pails, and these hobby horses ... miles of them!!

And, I just knew that this fellow falling off the fence would make a grand addition to the Weekly SH*T List quote challenge!
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Photo Details

