Previous
Next
Harvest Is In Full Swing by farmreporter
Photo 2591

Harvest Is In Full Swing

Another Alberta back road view with a relatively big tree on top of the hill. The tree gives some perspective of how far away it is and how steep the road is.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Cool pov on this great landscape
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact