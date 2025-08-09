Sign up
Photo 2591
Harvest Is In Full Swing
Another Alberta back road view with a relatively big tree on top of the hill. The tree gives some perspective of how far away it is and how steep the road is.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
amyK
ace
Cool pov on this great landscape
August 22nd, 2025
