Previous
Photo 2599
Time to Make Hay While the Sun Shines
Farmers in the area are super busy getting the crops off. Those with beef are making hay, and those who grow crops are harvesting.
This means that winter will soon be upon us once again!
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
August 30th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and apt words
August 30th, 2025
