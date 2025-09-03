Sign up
Photo 2606
52 Week Challenge - Jump
Yeah, I know!
So far behind on the 52 Week Challenge.
Taken in October but posted in the correct week.
So lame!!
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3887
photos
120
followers
84
following
721% complete
2
Life SOOC
NIKON D780
13th October 2025 7:18pm
Public
deer
,
jump
,
wsb-52wc-2025
,
52wc-2025-w36
