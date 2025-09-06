52 Week Challenge - Numbers

The challenge said 'Numbers are everywhere. Bring them to life."

Also for the Back to Basics Challenge that encourages photographers to think about what to do before they press the shutter.

Entries are submitted in their original JPEG format with all original metadata (EXIF data) retained as proof of authenticity.

No editing or post-processing is allowed. This includes cropping, straightening, colour adjustments, exposure alterations, blurring or sharpening, cloning, filters, presets, or AI enhancements.

So SOOC so also for the September SOOC challenge.