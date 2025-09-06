Previous
52 Week Challenge - Numbers by farmreporter
Photo 2604

52 Week Challenge - Numbers

The challenge said 'Numbers are everywhere. Bring them to life."
Also for the Back to Basics Challenge that encourages photographers to think about what to do before they press the shutter.
Entries are submitted in their original JPEG format with all original metadata (EXIF data) retained as proof of authenticity.
No editing or post-processing is allowed. This includes cropping, straightening, colour adjustments, exposure alterations, blurring or sharpening, cloning, filters, presets, or AI enhancements.
So SOOC so also for the September SOOC challenge.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact