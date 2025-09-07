Previous
Whatcha Doing Back There? by farmreporter
Photo 2605

Whatcha Doing Back There?

Getting photo-bombed by a horse as I attempt to grab a decent shot of numbers for the 52 Week Challenge.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
@farmreporter
Photo Details

Anne ace
Haha, I like this Wendy!
September 11th, 2025  
