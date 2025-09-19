Previous
Next
Practice Shot by farmreporter
Photo 2608

Practice Shot

Hubby bought me a new 150-600 lens for my birthday.
I have quickly learned that I need to increase my shutter speed 'cuz I can't hold the danged thing steady! It's much heavier than what I usually use!
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
714% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact