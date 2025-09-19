Sign up
Photo 2608
Practice Shot
Hubby bought me a new 150-600 lens for my birthday.
I have quickly learned that I need to increase my shutter speed 'cuz I can't hold the danged thing steady! It's much heavier than what I usually use!
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
Tags
sparrows
,
bird-house
