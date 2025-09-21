Previous
Next
My First Shot With My New Lens by farmreporter
Photo 2613

My First Shot With My New Lens

Don't mind me - just late in uploading photos that I took a long while ago!!
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact