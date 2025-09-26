Sign up
Previous
Photo 2611
Such a Knob!
I had it in my head to use an old knob for the Eye of the Beholder challenge.and this was the only old door knob I could find.
Leaning haphazardly on a fallen down building so I could not get a decent angle on it.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
27th September 2025 3:09pm
knob
,
door knob
,
eotb-168
