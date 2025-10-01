Previous
Traffic Jam on Highway 40 by farmreporter
Photo 2619

Traffic Jam on Highway 40

Alberta's Highway 40 (Kananaskis) is also open range so driver's often must contend with livestock on the road. Most funny to see Mom and son walking down the middle of the road!
For the Scenes of the Road challenge.
