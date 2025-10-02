Previous
Here's Looking at You by farmreporter
Photo 2620

Here's Looking at You

Hubby and I spent an enjoyable afternoon touring the Kananaskis Highway and I was fortunate to see these girls on the road.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Wendy

@farmreporter
