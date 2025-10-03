Add Some Colour

Mary @mcsiegle noticed that I have posted a lot of photos featuring the colors of the beautiful landscape I live in so she challenged me to see bright colors, not derived from nature.
I was unable to find people in bright coloured clothing since I live in a conservative rural area where you are more apt to find jeans, cowboy boots and hats.
The town of High River surprised me with some colourful condo type apartments which are bright and appealing though not the type of place I would feel comfortable in.
Thanks for the challenge, Mary! I enjoyed touring the area looking for some man-made colour!