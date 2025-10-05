Previous
Nanton Grain Elevators by farmreporter
Nanton Grain Elevators

Mary @mcsiegle noticed that I have posted a lot of photos featuring the colors of the beautiful landscape I live in so she challenged me to see bright colors, not derived from nature.
I was unable to find people in bright coloured clothing since I live in a conservative rural area where you are more apt to find jeans, cowboy boots and hats.
Hubby and I spent an enjoyable Sunday afternoon looking for bright colours without much luck only to realize that my own hometown had some pretty bright scenes!
Wendy

@farmreporter
Wendy ace
@mcsiegle
Thanks for the challenge, Mary! I enjoyed touring the area looking for some man-made colour!
October 6th, 2025  
