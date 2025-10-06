Sign up
Photo 2622
Setting Sun; Rising Moon
For Week 8 of the 52 Week Challenge of Sun or Moon ... yeah, I am way behind!
Also for Back to Basics as this is unedited - would love to take the out of focus grass on the left out!
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
6th October 2025 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
sunset
,
fence
,
prairie
,
52wc-2025-w8
,
wsb-52wc-2025
,
b2b-3
Chris Cook
ace
Nice shot of the Harvest Moon.
October 7th, 2025
