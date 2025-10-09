Previous
Endless Horizon by farmreporter
Photo 2626

Endless Horizon

Mats @matsonnestam said that monochrome did not necessarily need to be black and white when he issued my get pushed challenge.
So I took the opportunity to watch for endless fields of monochrome.
Thank you for that comment, Mats!
Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Annie D ace
I love all three :)
October 13th, 2025  
amyK ace
Great composition and well done in monochrome
October 13th, 2025  
Wendy ace
@matsonnestam
Here is one for you, Mats!
October 13th, 2025  
