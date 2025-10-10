Sign up
Photo 2627
Straw(not berry) Fields Forever
Sorry, everyone. Could not help myself with that title!!
Here's another one for you, Mats
@matsonnestam
. And my last offering of monochrome (not b&w).
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
2
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
10th October 2025 8:19pm
Tags
field
,
straw
,
monochrome
,
get-pushed-688
Wendy
ace
@matsonnestam
And the last one for you, Mats!!
October 13th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Oooh, great shot for that challenge! Happy Thanksgiving!
October 13th, 2025
And the last one for you, Mats!!