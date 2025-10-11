Sign up
Photo 2628
No Trespassing
BoB
At least that is what the sign on the wall said.
Mats
@matsonnestam
noticed that I use a lot of colour in my project so he challenged me to give monochrome a try.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
3
2
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3884
photos
120
followers
84
following
720% complete
View this month »
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
12th October 2025 8:03pm
tree
,
house
,
abandoned
,
monochrome
,
bw
,
get-pushed-688
Annie D
ace
This is fabulous!
October 13th, 2025
amyK
ace
This is excellent. Great range of tones and a striking rural scene.
October 13th, 2025
Wendy
ace
@matsonnestam
Thank you, Mats for getting me out of my colour rut to explore monochrome!
October 13th, 2025
Thank you, Mats for getting me out of my colour rut to explore monochrome!