No Trespassing by farmreporter
Photo 2628

No Trespassing

At least that is what the sign on the wall said.
Mats @matsonnestam noticed that I use a lot of colour in my project so he challenged me to give monochrome a try.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Annie D ace
This is fabulous!
October 13th, 2025  
amyK ace
This is excellent. Great range of tones and a striking rural scene.
October 13th, 2025  
Wendy ace
@matsonnestam
Thank you, Mats for getting me out of my colour rut to explore monochrome!
October 13th, 2025  
