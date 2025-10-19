Sign up
Previous
Photo 2637
Mom, Dad and the Three Kids
At least this is what I imagine when I drive by here.
Boy - Do I ever have a lot to learn about B&W!! Not particularly pleased with this shot - Cole Thompson has so much more contrast with his shots of bins.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
grain bin
,
ac-thompson
