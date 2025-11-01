Mats @matsonnestam commented on how I replicated photos of Cole Thompson for the artist challenge. He then challenged me to do some in my style.
I am intensely drawn to Canada's abandoned rural life.
Everywhere we drive we see evidence of abandoned homes and falling down barns. I find it rather sad to realize how much work and effort went into establishing a farm only to have them become left to rot.
For the get pushed challenge.
Thank you for your challenge, Mats.
Here is one of my responses to you.