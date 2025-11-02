Sign up
Previous
Photo 2647
Catholic Ukrainian Church - Myrnam, Alberta
This one was taken on our trip home from visiting friends in Cold Lake, Alberta.
I also took some shots of abandoned homes, grain elevators, and grasses on our leisurely drive.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
1
0
Wendy
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3903
photos
120
followers
84
following
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
1st November 2025 12:57pm
Tags
church
,
ukrainian
,
architecture-18
Annie D
What a lovely building. Your composition is wonderful.
November 3rd, 2025
