Catholic Ukrainian Church - Myrnam, Alberta by farmreporter
Catholic Ukrainian Church - Myrnam, Alberta

This one was taken on our trip home from visiting friends in Cold Lake, Alberta.
I also took some shots of abandoned homes, grain elevators, and grasses on our leisurely drive.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Annie D ace
What a lovely building. Your composition is wonderful.
November 3rd, 2025  
