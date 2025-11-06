Sign up
Previous
Photo 2659
One Week Only - Negative Space
Bales on a hill in an empty field. Ready to be picked up.
For the one week only challenge ...
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
1
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3915
photos
120
followers
84
following
728% complete
View this month »
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
6th November 2025 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
field
,
bales
,
owo-8
,
get-pushed-692
Wendy
ace
@matsonnestam
Here is another one for you, Mats.
While I am presently tagging all of them for the challenge, I will probably only allow one or two to stay. I will go through and untag the ones I don't like.
November 7th, 2025
Here is another one for you, Mats.
While I am presently tagging all of them for the challenge, I will probably only allow one or two to stay. I will go through and untag the ones I don't like.