Photo 2663
52 Week Challenge - Colour in Black and White
It took me a while to figure out what I could do for this one. But then I realized that there isn't anything more colourful than flowers!!
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3925
photos
120
followers
84
following
731% complete
Tags
flowers
,
bw
,
52wc-2025-w45
,
wsb-52wc-2025
