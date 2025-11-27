What a Wreck!!

Bottom photo:

A car left the track forcing about fifteen cars behind to pile in and leave the tracks. I wanted to stop to take a shot but I was told to 'Move along. You don't need to take a picture.' by the cop on scene. (His words)

So, I turned around when it was safe and took this shot out the passenger window as I was driving by, holding the camera as best I could.



Top photo:

These were the cars following that were able to stop without leaving the tracks. They are carrying oil - so it is a good thing that there was only one oil tanker that crashed. It was surrounded by grain cars that were able to absorb the oil. (you can see it in the bottom shot)