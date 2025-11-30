Previous
Sunday by farmreporter
Photo 2674

Sunday

Liz Milne @spanishliz challenged me to interpret 'Sunday' any way I wished.
And, since I am not ashamed to say that I am a Christian who very rarely misses church each week, I decided to do a Christian still life.
The Bible is open to my favourite verse - Romans 8:38-39. That verse can be found on the top right of the page - and is even clear enough to read.
@spanishliz
Thank you for the awesome challenge, Liz!!
I had no problem figuring out how I wanted to interpret 'Sunday' but left it to the last minute of course.
December 1st, 2025  
