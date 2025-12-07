Previous
Busy Streets of High River
Busy Streets of High River

I was challenged by SandyL @slowebird to leave my quiet, rural town of Nanton and hit the bigger towns or cities to get a shot of a busy street.
Well .... not too much activity anywhere at the moment!! Even this cozy patio was rolled up tight.
I did get to Calgary this week. Not much happening on the sidewalks there although it was slow going on the icy roads. We Canadians tend to hit the malls at this time of the year!
By the way, I do realize this shot is over-exposed but I personally like the effect of the darker colours popping out of the scene.
Sorry it took so long to get this done.
(Didn't I warn you that I work better at the last minute?)
