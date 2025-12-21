Sign up
Photo 2677
Red Enough For You?
Mats
@matsonnestam
suggested that I go for the colour red for my get pushed challenge.
Rather quick response on a busy Sunday afternoon - and rather lame.
But done is better than not done!!
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3933
photos
121
followers
85
following
733% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
21st December 2025 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
cardinal
,
get-pushed-698
Wendy
ace
@matsonnestam
A rather quick response to your challenge.
And sorry - rather lame as well!
December 22nd, 2025
summerfield
ace
i think it's perfect! aces!
December 22nd, 2025
