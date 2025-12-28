Previous
Christmas Angel by farmreporter
Christmas Angel

She is meant to fly on top of our Christmas tree but she no longer lights up so she now takes a place of honour on our table beside the tree.
Kali @kali66 challenged me to try white on white this week so here she is floating in the clouds.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Wendy ace
@kali66
Here she is - my white on white response to your challenge!
Thank you for the challenge! I always have a hard time with this!
I still see a yellow hue to the background and a bit of blue to her.
December 29th, 2025  
