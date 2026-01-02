Previous
Stillness by farmreporter
Photo 2680

Stillness

Delwyn @dkbarnett challenged me to use 'stillness' as my inspiration as this week's get pushed challenge.
And yes - it was certainly quiet at the park today.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Wendy ace
@dkbarnett
Thank you for your challenge, Delwyn!
I do find it challenging to interpret words like that.
January 3rd, 2026  
Annie D ace
a beautifully still image :)
January 3rd, 2026  
