Previous
Photo 2680
Stillness
Delwyn
@dkbarnett
challenged me to use 'stillness' as my inspiration as this week's get pushed challenge.
And yes - it was certainly quiet at the park today.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
2
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3936
photos
120
followers
85
following
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
2nd January 2026 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
park
,
stillness
,
get-pushed-700
Wendy
ace
@dkbarnett
Thank you for your challenge, Delwyn!
I do find it challenging to interpret words like that.
January 3rd, 2026
Annie D
ace
a beautifully still image :)
January 3rd, 2026
