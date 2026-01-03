Previous
52 Week Challenge - Symmetry by farmreporter
Photo 2681

52 Week Challenge - Symmetry

For previous symmetry challenges I used a portrait of my dog Prince and then a family of bins last year. Both were very symmetrical.
I hope the fence line leading to the centre of the tree makes the case this year.
Besides - this year I am determined to do each week of the 52 week challenge in the proper week - no excuses - and whether it fits the challenge 'perfectly' or not!!
Also for the back to basics challenge which requested that we use both foreground and background to give a sense of depth along with leading lines to tell a more compelling story. This is totally untouched in post (except I do have one dust spot on my camera's sensor that I did erase)
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Photo Details

Janice ace
Lovely symmetrical winter scene.
January 4th, 2026  
