52 Week Challenge - Symmetry

For previous symmetry challenges I used a portrait of my dog Prince and then a family of bins last year. Both were very symmetrical.

I hope the fence line leading to the centre of the tree makes the case this year.

Besides - this year I am determined to do each week of the 52 week challenge in the proper week - no excuses - and whether it fits the challenge 'perfectly' or not!!

Also for the back to basics challenge which requested that we use both foreground and background to give a sense of depth along with leading lines to tell a more compelling story. This is totally untouched in post (except I do have one dust spot on my camera's sensor that I did erase)