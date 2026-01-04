Sign up
Previous
Photo 2682
Vulcan at Night
Vulcan, Alberta that is - not where Spock was born but Spock has visited here.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3938
photos
120
followers
85
following
734% complete
View this month »
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
4th January 2026 8:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
night
,
alberta
,
vulcan
Jessica Eby
ace
And so have I (actually, it's where we stayed when we went to Nanton)! I put my hand in Spock's handprint thing of the Vulcan salute, because I can't do that on my own 😂
Cool shot, with the sky and the lights!
January 5th, 2026
