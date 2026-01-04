Previous
Vulcan at Night by farmreporter
Photo 2682

Vulcan at Night

Vulcan, Alberta that is - not where Spock was born but Spock has visited here.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
@farmreporter
Jessica Eby ace
And so have I (actually, it's where we stayed when we went to Nanton)! I put my hand in Spock's handprint thing of the Vulcan salute, because I can't do that on my own 😂

Cool shot, with the sky and the lights!
January 5th, 2026  
